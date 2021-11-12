Denver weather is expected to be calm and sunny Friday, the National Weather service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach 53 degrees with light breezes between 5 and 9 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures drop to 38 degrees with winds between 5 and 7 mph.
Clouds break into the forecast Saturday but temperatures are likely to jump into the mid-60s and continue climbing. By Monday, highs are likely to reach 73 degrees, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 6 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 7 to 10 mph with gust as high as 16 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.