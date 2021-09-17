The metro area is expected stay sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 75 degrees with gusts of wind up to 16 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to 50 degrees but spike to 90 degrees again Saturday.
Sunday is likely to reach the mid-80s with slight chances of showers Monday, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 16 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.