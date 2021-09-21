The tail end of a cold front in Denver is expected to keep temperatures cool Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 69 degrees on the last day of summer with sunny skies, the weather agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to reach a low of 43 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures rebound Wednesday, the first day of fall, with highs expected to hit 82 degrees. Fall officially arrives at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The rest of the week and weekend are expected to be sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 17 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.