Tuesday's forecast is marked by chances of rain and thunderstorms in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Storms appear after 9 a.m. Tuesday at a 40% chance and again before 8 p.m. at a 20% chance, the agency said.
Denver is expected to reach a high of 81 degrees, the agency said. The overnight low is likely to drop to 52 degrees.
Temperatures continue to hover in the 80s throughout the week and into the weekend with no clouds or storms in sight, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.