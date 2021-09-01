A smoky start to Wednesday is likely to turn into a rainy day in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
A air quality alert will be in effect until 4 p.m., then there's a 30% chance of rain and storms after 5 p.m.
Wind gusts could reach 21 mph with cooler temperatures at a high of 89 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight chances of storms increase to 50% before midnight with cloudy skies and a low of 59 degrees, the agency said.
Chances of intermittent rain and thunderstorms persist throughout the week and taper off by Saturday night, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with winds between 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.