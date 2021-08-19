Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Denver on Thursday and linger throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Showers start out at a 20% chance in the morning and increase to a 60% chance by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., the agency said.
Winds are likely to be gusty with the strongest gales around 22 mph and some areas near the foothills could see 60 mph winds, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85 degrees and an overnight low of 56 degrees, the agency said.
Storms continue with a 30% chance before 10 p.m. with more gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms could linger until Friday morning but skies are expected to clear during the afternoon and stay clear into next week, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 6 to 13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 14 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.