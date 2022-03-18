The forecast calls for a foggy start Friday morning for commuters in the Denver and Fort Collins areas, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"Use caution if traveling," the weather service tweeted.
But things are expected to clear up later in the day in Denver, with a high near 53 degrees, sunny skies and light winds, the weather service predicts. Similar conditions are projected for Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the high 50s and low 60s.
But the weather could take a shift Sunday night, with a storm possibly moving in that could produce rain and snow to kick off the week. Monday's forecast calls for a high near 42 degrees with breezy conditions and possible snow starting by early morning.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6-8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 6-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South southwest wind 7-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: A chance of rain after midnight, mixing with snow after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.