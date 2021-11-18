Despite dustings of snow in Denver Wednesday, the powder didn't amount to a measurable snowfall, leaving three days before the city could reach it's record for the latest snowfall ever, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Nov. 20 set the record for the latest snowfall in 1934 but with slight chances of rain Saturday, 2021 could earn the record for the latest snowfall ever if more than a tenth of an inch of snow does not accumulate at the Denver International Airport.
Until then, temperatures are likely to reach 55 degrees Thursday with partly sunny skies and winds between 5 and 7 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop down to 34 degrees with cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures could hit the 60s Friday and hover in the 50s throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
Slight chances of rain are expected Saturday, the agency said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 6 to 9 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 6 to 9 mph. A 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
OutThere Colorado's Spencer McKee contributed to this report.