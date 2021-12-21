Another day of above-average temperatures is expected in Denver Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Temperatures are likely to hit 60 degrees with cloud cover decreasing throughout the day, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could hit a low of 30 degrees with mostly clear skies.
Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with a 30% chance of snow Friday, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.