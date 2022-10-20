Warm, sunny and "very dry" weather with a high near 82 is forecast for the Denver area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Thursday's expected high nears Denver's record of 83 for Oct. 20 — with a "slight chance" the record is broken or tied — and is nearly 20 degrees warmer than the normal maximum temperature of 63 for Oct. 20.
Friday's high could reach near 78. Continued low humidity levels and gusty winds could lead to an expected fire weather watch between 12-6 p.m. Friday for the northern border areas near Wyoming and Nebraska. The NWS discourages any kind of outdoor burning, operating machinery in dry grasses, throwing out cigarettes or other activities that can produce sparks.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5-9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5-11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.