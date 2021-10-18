Denver is expected to see some days of above-average temperatures this week, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees, 11 degrees above the average high for Oct. 18, the agency said.
Temperatures are likely to hover in the 60s the rest of the week with several days above the average high, the weather service said.
Tuesday is expected to become breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph, but skies are expected to remain clear, the agency said.
Dry weather is likely to persist throughout the week with no sign of rain, the weather service predicted.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 8 to 16 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.