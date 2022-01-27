After a mild day, Denver is forecast to have up to four inches of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The city is expected to see a 70-100% chance of precipitation, with snow likely to fall before 1 p.m.

Possible snow accumulation is between 2-4 inches, the weather service predicts.

"The focus for the heaviest snow will be the I-25 corridor and foothills with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour late this morning," the weather service said in a tweet. Drivers are asked to allow extra time, especially from 8 a.m.-noon.

The weekend, however, is expected to be filled with sunny days and warm temps. The weather service predicts a high of 45 degrees Friday, followed by temperatures in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Steady temperature around 25. East wind 7-11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 7-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 6-9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.