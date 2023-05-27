Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 81, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There is also a 20% chance of showers accompanied by light and variable wind ranging from 9-14 mph with gusts up to 21 mph.

In the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 51. A 20% chance of showers remains, mostly before midnight.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.