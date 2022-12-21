A final day of sunny, fall-like weather is expected in the Denver metro area Wednesday before temperatures plummet to rare and "dangerous' lows," according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Wednesday could see mostly sunny skies and a high near 52, along with wind up to 25 mph in the morning. Clouds could begin to make their way over the area by late afternoon as there is a 30% chance of very light snow after 5 p.m.
But wind speeds up to nearly 40 mph are in the forecast. Temperatures will change dramatically overnight as the arctic surge hits Colorado. Snow could continue until late Wednesday night, which could see a low near -11 and wind chill values down to -23.
A wind chill warning has been issued for most of Colorado from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.
What the weather service is calling "one of the worst cold snaps in 30 years" could bring a high near 1 and wind chill of -26 on Thursday. Hypothermia or frostbite are possible on exposed skin within a matter of minutes in that kind of cold. Keep pets indoors!
According to the NWS, the all-time low for Denver is 29 degrees below 0, set in 1875. There have only been 29 days with a low of -20 or lower since then.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years will arrive behind a cold front Wednesday evening. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia! #COwx https://t.co/ZLURaIIlVl— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 20, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a south southeast wind 6-11 mph becoming west 16-26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values as low as -26. East northeast wind 6-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. South southeast wind 5-8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.