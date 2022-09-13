Another day of hot, dry conditions greet Denver residents Tuesday. Areas of smoke from western wildfires persist while temps could reach a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
"Elevated" fire conditions are also present in the area and along the Interstate 25 corridor, the service warned.
Mid-week rain could bring some relief, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday afternoon.
Elevated Fire Conditions portions of the Plains this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/sATrVroOTF— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 13, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Areas of smoke before 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.