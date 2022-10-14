Another day of warm temperatures and breezy conditions is expected in Denver Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday could see a warmer high near 78 with winds that could gust between 7-14 mph or as high as 22 mph. A red flag warning for critical fire conditions has been issued for most of northeast Colorado including just north of the Denver area due to the warm temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts.
Saturday and Sunday are both expected to see highs in the 60s and mostly sunny weather, with some breezy weather.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 7-14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 3-6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.