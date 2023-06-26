Denver weather: Is today the first 90 degree day of 2023?

On this date in 2012 the mercury rose to 105 degrees, but today Denverites won't have to feel that kind of heat. The highest June temperature in 2023 so far was 87 degrees on June 19, measured at Denver International Airport, the city's official weather station.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A south southwest wind will blow between 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain hot and dry again, with highs in the low 90s before showers and thunderstorms begin to enter the weather picture Thursday and Friday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.