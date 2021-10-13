The first freeze of the season was recorded Wednesday morning when the temperature dropped to 29 degrees at Denver International Airport.
It was the latest first freeze for Denver since 2015 when it happened on Nov. 17. The average date for the first freeze in Denver is Oct. 7.
Aside from a chances of the first snow of the season Thursday night, the days ahead are forecast to be sunny with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees Wednesday with an overnight low hitting 34 degrees, the agency said.
Snow will taper off in the mountains but pick up again overnight. Loveland Ski Area recorded about 10 inches of snow on Wednesday morning.
Powder Day ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/2k0xuMS0da— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 13, 2021
Winds were strong in the mountains west of Denver on Wednesday morning, with Dakota Hill in Gilpin County getting a gust of 72 mph.
A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for northeast Weld County, and Morgan, Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick counties.
The foothills of Boulder and Larimer counties also are under a high wind warning.
There are very strong winds this morning in the northern foothills with gusts reaching up to 72 mph at Dakota Hill. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the northern foothills and the northeastern plains near the Wyoming and Nebraska borders today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ZJ5ks7QFTJ— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 13, 2021
Thursday brings chances of rain showers in the afternoon with precipitation likely turning to snow overnight as temperatures drop below freezing, the weather service said.
Temperatures pick up into the 50s on Friday and climb into the 70s by Sunday, the agency predicted.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Showers likely after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.