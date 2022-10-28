Flatirons with snow

Boulder's Flatirons with snow Thursday.

 KYLA PEARCE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Following a cold and mildly snowy day, meteorologists issued a freeze warning for Denver before the area warms to a high near 60 Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

The freeze warning remains in place until 9 a.m. Friday before sunshine returns. 

While much of the Pikes Peak region received its first snow of the season, Denver recorded just a trace of snow and has yet to record its first measurable snowfall, according to the NWS.

The weekend could see mild, pleasant weather with mostly sunny highs of 60.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5-7 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

 

