Denver residents may likely see the "first measurable snowfall of the season" Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Rain and snow showers are "likely" before 2 p.m., though total accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch across most of the central and northern Interstate 25 corridor.
The NWS reported hazardous driving conditions in the higher elevations and urged caution due to heavy snowfall and low visibility in the mountains.
Hazardous travel in the mountains this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/EJsjkG2WBb— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 27, 2022
A hard freeze watch is currently in place from midnight to 9 a.m. Friday, before the day is expected to warm to a high near 61.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Rain and snow showers likely before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 2 to 3 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 8-13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 5-7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.