Unusually warm weather is expected to continue in Denver this weekend, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Temperatures for the first autumn weekend are forecast to be about 10 degrees higher than usual, and clear skies are expected, as leaves begin to turn in the high country.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 77 degrees, forecasters said. The nighttime low is 49 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. The overnight low is 52 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. The overnight low is 53 degrees.