Denver residents can expect showers and thunderstorms today, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boulder reported.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 87. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.