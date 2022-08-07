050322-dg-news-RainyWeatherArt02.JPG

Denver resident Carolyne Janssen walks past one of the tulip gardens with her umbrella featuring the colorful art of Vasily Kandinsky on her way to the library on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver residents can expect showers and thunderstorms today, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boulder reported.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 87. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.

