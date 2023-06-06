Metro Denver's Tuesday forecast shows a sunny morning, turning into a cloudier afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms and flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The thunderstorms are most likely to come after 3 p.m. The high for today is expected to reach 77 with light wind ranging from 5-9 mph throughout the day.

The evening will likely be partly cloudy with a low of 52. The chance of precipitation for Tuesday is 40%.

There is a chance of flash flooding on the Front Range, also a chance of small hail.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.