Metro Denver's Tuesday forecast shows a sunny morning, turning into a cloudier afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms and flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The thunderstorms are most likely to come after 3 p.m. The high for today is expected to reach 77 with light wind ranging from 5-9 mph throughout the day.
The evening will likely be partly cloudy with a low of 52. The chance of precipitation for Tuesday is 40%.
There is a chance of flash flooding on the Front Range, also a chance of small hail.
More showers and storms today, most numerous over the Front Mountains, Foothills, and nearby plains. Heavy rain will be the primary threat, which could lead to flash flooding of flood prone areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YMQOOhSiic— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 6, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.