Denver's forecast calls for more showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. Friday, bringing an 80% chance of rain, with an expected high temperature near 61. Hold onto your hat, too, as wind gusts could be as high as 24 mph, the Weather Service says.

A flood warning remains for Cherry Creek from around Parker downstream to Cherry Creek Reservoir until 3 p.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service. Considerable lowland/meadow flooding is expected along this stretch.

On Saturday, there's a 20% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a high near 65 expected.

Flood Warning for Cherry Creek from around Parker downstream to Cherry Creek Reservoir until 3 pm. Considerable lowland/meadow flooding expected along this stretch. #COwx https://t.co/gxpNUvHKen — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 12, 2023

On Mother's Day Sunday, it's forecast to stay soggy — an expected high temperature near 57 along with a 70% chance of rain.

Denver set a record for rain Thursday with 2.92 inches reported at Denver International Airport, breaking the previous record of 1.55 inches in 2011, according to the Weather Service.

Click or tap here for the full weather forecast from the Weather Service.