Areas of fog and cooler temperatures have settled into Denver on Thursday and could yield more rainfall throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Thursday could see temperature highs near 64.
The NWS urged drivers on Interstates 25 and 70 to use caution due to the fog, which expected to clear through the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon could bring a "brief period of heavy rain" to the area.
Conditions are expected to clear up ahead of the weekend, as Friday could see a sunny high back up near 79.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 3-8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast 5-7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.