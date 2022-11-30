After a cold snap and snow day, Denver residents can expect a gradual warm-up and mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
While not warm, Wednesday's high is expected to rise to 38 with a light breeze. As of around 6:45 a.m., the NWS warned of patchy fog on Interstate 25 and Interstate 76 northeast of Denver. Morning travelers should stay alert and slow down when driving through fog.
Thursday could see a high near 55 before a cooler high near 48 and some snow chances blow in to the area on Friday.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South southwest wind 6-8 mph.
Friday: A slight chance of rain before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2-4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17-22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.