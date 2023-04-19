Denver is forecast for rain and mild temperatures Wednesday, with chances of mixed precipitation forecast throughout the week.

There’s a 40% chance of showers Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees. Breezy conditions will be present, with an east wind ranging from 6 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach upwards of 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 60% chance of rain and snow after 10 p.m., with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Expect cloudy skies with a low bottoming out at 29 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 50 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 30% chance of snow in the late morning, mainly between 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high reaching 53 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 63 degrees.