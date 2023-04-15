The Denver forecast for Saturday shows possible snow showers before 2 p.m. and a slight chance of rain showers between 2-4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Later in the afternoon, it is expected to be partly sunny with a breeze ranging from 8-16 mph with gusts up to 24 mph. The high will likely be 51 and a low of 31.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.