Saturday will likely have sunny skies and a high around 44, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The evening is expected to remain mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 20. Light winds will be present throughout the day and night, ranging from 5-7 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.