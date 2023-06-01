Metro Denver's Thursday forecast shows a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of more stormy days, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high will likely be around 73 with light wind ranging from 5-9 mph throughout the day. The evening temperature will drop to around 50. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely to hit between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Overall, the chance of precipitation is 80% for Thursday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms could appear, and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: Expect the possibility of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: More showers expected, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday: Precipitation likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.