Denver is forecast for mild temperatures and mixed precipitation Friday night and into the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 55 degrees Friday. Winds are forecast to roll through the northwest towards the afternoon, with gusts reaching upwards of 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking into Friday night, there’s a 60% chance of precipitation. Rain is likely before 8 p.m., transitioning to a mix of rain and snow between 8-10 p.m., and snow is likely after. Expect cloudy conditions and a low near 29 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect cloudy conditions and a low near 45 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high near 58 degrees.

Monday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high near 63 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms toward the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 52 degrees.