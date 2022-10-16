Sunny skies are expected in Denver

Denver will see sunny skies with a high near 96 today. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. 

 (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Denver residents can expect mostly cloudy skies today with gradual sun returning in the afternoon, with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A northeast wind will blow between 3 to 6 mph. 

Overcast skies will begin clearing by late afternoon but will keep afternoon high temperatures a bit cooler. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting midnight through Monday morning for most of the eastern plains and Palmer Divide where temperatures will fall as low as 28. Always protect people, plants, and pets!

 Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tags

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.