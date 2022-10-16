Denver residents can expect mostly cloudy skies today with gradual sun returning in the afternoon, with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A northeast wind will blow between 3 to 6 mph.
Overcast skies will begin clearing by late afternoon but will keep afternoon high temperatures a bit cooler. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting midnight through Monday morning for most of the eastern plains and Palmer Divide where temperatures will fall as low as 28. Always protect people, plants, and pets!
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.