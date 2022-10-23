A change in the area's weather happens today — and the change is going to be a cool one.
Denver residents can expect a 30% chance of showers today, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m, Monday.
Windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the eastern plains, south of a Denver to Akron line. Winds could gust to 60 mph, generating areas of blowing dust across the easter plains of Colorado.
In the high country, snow is expected through early Monday morning. The heaviest snow will fall over Western Jackson county, including Rabbit Ears pass. High mountain passes along US-40 and I-70 are expected to become slick later today with icy and snow covered roads.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.