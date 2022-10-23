050322-dg-news-RainyWeatherArt02.JPG (copy) (copy)

Cooler temperatures have settled in Friday after three days of record-breaking heat in Denver. In this file photo, Carolyne Janssen walks in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst, The Denver Gazette

A change in the area's weather happens today — and the change is going to be a cool one.

Denver residents can expect a 30% chance of showers today, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m, Monday.

Windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the eastern plains, south of a Denver to Akron line. Winds could gust to 60 mph, generating areas of blowing dust across the easter plains of Colorado.

In the high country, snow is expected through early Monday morning. The heaviest snow will fall over Western Jackson county, including Rabbit Ears pass. High mountain passes along US-40 and I-70 are expected to become slick later today with icy and snow covered roads.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tags

Digital Producer

A 10-year Colorado journalist, Jonathan Ingraham started in photojournalism and photo editing in magazines with Mountain Magazine. After a 3-year stint in Twin Falls, Idaho, he returned to the Front Range to produce digital content in his home state.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.