Denver residents can expect freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all snow after 11 a.m., Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Areas of fog before 11 a.m.. will loom and temperatures will only reach a high near 31. North winds between 3 to 7 mph will blow around metro Denver with a chance of precipitation at 80%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Winter weather advisory in effect until 8 p.m., MST.
- WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible, along with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation.
- WHERE...Front Range Foothills, Denver metro area, Palmer Divide, and parts of the eastern plains.
- WHEN...Until 8 p.m., MST this evening.
- IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Expect slick conditions across most of northeast Colorado throughout the day today. Snow will taper off some this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming more extensive, particularly around the Denver metro and along and south of I-76. Snow showers will increase in coverage again in the afternoon, with additional light accumulations expected. There`s increasing potential for steadier snow to continue through tonight for the far northeast plains, where up to 4 to 6 inches of total accumulations will be possible.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday: A slight chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.