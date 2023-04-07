Friday is expected to have a high of 65 and a low around 36, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The afternoon will likely be mostly sunny turning mostly cloudy by nighttime. Evening winds will range from 7-9 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 7-13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.