"Frigid morning out there!"
That's how the National Weather in Boulder summed up the weather Tuesday morning in Denver.
As of about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, the city recorded minus 2 degrees, the weather service said in a tweet. The record low is minus 6 degrees, set in 1913.
"We'll almost certainly break our record coldest maximum temperature for the date (13°F set in 1913) as we struggle to get out of the single digits," the weather service added.
Tuesday's forecast calls highs in the teens, as snow is expected to fall until as late as Thursday morning, the weather service said. Snow accumulation totals about 2 inches during those days.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is expected to feature cold temps, in the teens, before some sunshine returns Friday, the weather service predicts.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -11. North northeast wind 6-9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday night: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. East wind 5-7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -12. North northeast wind 7-9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. North wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.