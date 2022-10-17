Red Rocks Denver Colorado

Red Rocks Denver Colorado

 Starcevic

Patchy frost is expected to greet Denver residents Monday morning before temps warm up for a sunny, mild day with light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Monday's high is expected to reach near 65. A frost advisory has been issued for the Denver and Boulder metro area until 9 a.m. Most of the eastern plains and Interstate 25 corridor to Pueblo County are under a freeze warning until 9 a.m.

Frost is expected to return early Tuesday morning before temps could warm back up to a high near 68. Always protect people, plants, and pets!

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.