Good news: This weekend's forecast is uneventful, which is to say that the days ahead will be filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Friday boasts sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees, the weather service predicts, followed by temps in the upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. The latter two days feature relatively light winds.
However, the state's northeastern plains could see strong winds, with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Otherwise, the weather service said in a tweet, "dry conditions for all areas."
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7-9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday: A chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.