Denver is expected to see strong winds and rain showers Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 70 degrees with winds starting at between 11 and 21 mph and gusts up to 33 mph, the weather service said.
High winds along with low humidity present the risk of high fire danger for the eastern Plains and parts of Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas counties, the agency said.
After noon Tuesday, rain showers are likely at a 50% chance, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 36 degrees with a 50% chance rain before 9 p.m., the weather service said.
Breezes continue Wednesday with daily high temperatures in the 60s and clear skies forecast the rest of the week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.