Metro Denver residents have an increased chance to see hail and heavy rain Sunday.

Expect showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A high near 69 with east northeast winds between 5 to 11 mph will blow, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the mountains and higher terrain early this afternoon then spread across the plains during the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect a few severe storms across the plains, especially from Denver southward through

Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. The strongest storms could produce hail up to 2 inches in diameter along with damaging winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The flash flood potential will increase today, especially over Cameron Peak and Troublesome burn areas with increasing moisture and instability. Additional areas of concern will be over the Palmer Divide where local rainfall rates up to 1 inch in 30 minutes or less is possible.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. High near 68. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.