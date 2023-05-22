Afternoon showers may hold off for another day in the Denver metro area, but poor air quality from persisting Canadian wildfire smoke can be expected Monday.

Denver residents can expect areas of smoke and sunny skies, with a balmy high near 78, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. "Light and variable" wind 5-8 mph becoming east later this morning.

Smoke will continue to impact air quality and visibility, especially across the eastern plains.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the high terrain into Monday evening, and a small 20% chance of rain could enter the metro area by mid afternoon, around 3 p.m., Tuesday. Tuesday could be even warmer with a high near 80.

Showers are likely in the afternoon through the rest of the week, the weather service said. With the thunderstorm chances comes increased danger of flash flooding in burn scar areas.

"Best to avoid low lying areas in/near burn scars, especially as the threat level increases and stronger storms develop by midweek," the weather service said in a tweet Monday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5-9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.