Sunday is going to be hot, but Monday is going to be hotter with a heat advisory in effect and temperatures bouncing around 100.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 91 and south winds blowing between 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Sunday is also an ozone action day for the Front Range urban corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, for cities in metro Denver and areas along the northern Front Range including Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Boulder and Longmont.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s or even at 100 degrees. Hot temperatures may cause heat illness and the NWS is advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.