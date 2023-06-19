Denver weather: Here comes the heat Monday around Denver

Denver could finally crack the 90 degree mark for a high Monday as the metro area continues to dry out after a very wet first half of June.

Denver residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 90 Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A southeast wind will blow between 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Ozone Action Day alert until 4 p.m., today for Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties.

Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Monday. Although ozone is expected to remain in the Good to Moderate range on Sunday, higher ozone concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are expected Monday afternoon and evening, the agency said.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.