Have the snow shovel handy this week.
After a mostly sunny Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a high of 49 degrees in Denver, snow is forecast much of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Snow is forecast around metro Denver Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday night and Friday. The best chance comes Tuesday night, with an 80% likelihood and accumulation of 3 to 5 inches, the weather service says.
A winter storm watch from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday is in effect as a storm system is expected to move into Colorado on Tuesday night and intensify over the eastern plains on Wednesday, according to the weather service. Heavy snow may develop Tuesday night into Wednesday across portions of northeast Colorado.
Here's a look at this week's forecast from the weather service.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming north-northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tuesday night: Snow. Low around 25. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. A slight chance of snow after midnight.
Friday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.