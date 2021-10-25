The Denver metro area is expected to see high fire danger Monday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80 degrees coupled with wind gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity as low as 14%. Fires could ignite easily and spread rapidly, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to reach a low of 49 degrees, the agency said.
Chances of showers are possible Tuesday with strong winds likely throughout the week. Temperatures fluctuate between the high 50s and low 70s the rest of the week, the weather service said.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Windy, with breezes between between 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Showers likely after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 14 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Breezy.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.