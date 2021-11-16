Fire danger is expected to be elevated in Denver and surrounding areas Tuesday due to warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A red flag warning will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as temperatures are likely to reach 71 degrees with humidity as low as 12%. Winds are expected to blow between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 29 degrees with a 20% chance of snowfall.
Temperatures could drop Wednesday to a low of 42 degrees then temperatures are anticipated to gradually increase into the 60s by Friday.
Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds around 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.