The trail around Wonderland Lake in Boulder. Gazette photo

Fire danger is expected to be elevated in Denver and surrounding areas Tuesday due to warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.

A red flag warning will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as temperatures are likely to reach 71 degrees with humidity as low as 12%. Winds are expected to blow between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures could drop to a low of 29 degrees with a 20% chance of snowfall.

Temperatures could drop Wednesday to a low of 42 degrees then temperatures are anticipated to gradually increase into the 60s by Friday.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service: 

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds around 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.