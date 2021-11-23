Above-average temperatures, dry conditions and strong breezes will likely elevate the risk of fire danger in Denver Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. encouraging residents to avoid activities that could spark flames, the agency said.

Temperatures could reach a high of 68 degrees, 18 degrees above the average high for Nov. 23, the weather service said.

Tuesday skies will likely be partly sunny with winds gusting up to 31 mph, the agency said.

Overnight temperatures drop to 32 degrees with mostly cloudy skies before a 20% chance of snow appears Wednesday. Denver blew past the record for latest measurable snowfall Sunday and continued a 216-day streak without snowfall Tuesday. The longest period without snowfall in Denver was 235 days in 1887.

Thanksgiving Day will likely be sunny with temperatures hitting the high 40s.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.