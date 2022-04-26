High fire danger returns to Denver as above average temperatures and low humidity roll in Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.
Tuesday's high could hit 75 degrees with increasing clouds, low humidity and breezes up to 25 mph, the agency said.
Mostly sunny skies and 70-degree weather fills the rest of the week's forecast.
Some moisture could return by Friday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.