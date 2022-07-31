Denver residents can expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West winds between 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Widespread storms over the mountains will bring moderate rainfall and a limited threat of burn area flash flooding this afternoon and evening. Storms will be more scattered over the lower elevations, and bring gustier winds. An isolated, marginally severe storm is possible.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.