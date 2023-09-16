The Denver weather forecast for Saturday shows clear skies and a high in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The high is expected to reach 76 with a low of 50. Clear skies will likely continue throughout the evening and into Sunday.
Winds will remain light, ranging from 5-7 mph in the daytime and 6-8 mph in the evening.
Here's the weather forecast from the National Weather Service for the upcoming days:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.