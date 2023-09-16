The Denver weather forecast for Saturday shows clear skies and a high in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The high is expected to reach 76 with a low of 50. Clear skies will likely continue throughout the evening and into Sunday.

Winds will remain light, ranging from 5-7 mph in the daytime and 6-8 mph in the evening.

Here's the weather forecast from the National Weather Service for the upcoming days:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.